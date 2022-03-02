Vice President Leni Robredo attends an election rally at the Iloilo Sports Complex on Feb. 25, 2022. VP Leni Media Bureau, handout

MANILA - Vice President Leni Robredo said on Wednesday she would seek the speedy passage of the security of tenure bill that would limit the contractualization of workers if she is elected as the next Philippine leader.

"As far as protection ng ating mga laborers are concerned, meron tayong mga kailangan ng ipasa... 'Pag nakaupo tayo ay gagawin nating, ise-certify as urgent natin. 'Yung isa dito, 'yung pagpasa ng Security of Tenure Bill sa Kongreso na long overdue," Robredo told Catholic radio station Veritas 846.

(We have measures we need to pass. Once we are elected, we will certify them as urgent. One of these is the passage of the Security of Tenure Bill in Congress, which is long overdue.)

Bills certified as urgent are exempt from a rule requiring lawmakers to study the measure for at least 3 days before voting on it.



President Rodrigo Duterte in 2016 promised to stop "endo" or "end of contract", a practice in which some employers end contracts on the fifth month and renew it for 5 months at a time to avoid granting workers regular employee status.

In 2019, Duterte vetoed an anti-endo bill to achieve a "delicate balance" between the interests of employers and employees. This bill contained "objectionable portions", his then spokesman Harry Roque said.

Robredo, a lawyer for the disadvantaged before entering politics in 2013, said she had "wide networks" with labor organizations.

"We have been working on policies na makakatulong. In fact, recently, nagkaroon po kami ng signing ng commitment na ano ba 'yung mga commitment natin sa labor para siguraduhin na matulungan sila," she said.

(We have been working on policies that will help. In fact, recently, we signed a commitment to ensure how we can help them.)

The presidential contender said her commitments include pushing for an amendment of the Labor Code.

"Pag tiningnan po natin 'yung usapin dito sa endo, 'yung usapin sa contractualization, naka-intertwine siya sa ibang mga provisions ng Labor Code na kailangan natin klaruhin," Robredo reasoned.

"Halimbawa, ano ba 'yung difference between prohibiting subcontracting and allowable contracting? Kailangan ma-institutionalize na ito," she continued.

(If we look at the issue of endo, contractualization, they are intertwined with some provisions of the Labor Code that should be clarified. For example, what is the difference between prohibiting subcontracting and allowable contracting? This should be institutionalized.)

Robredo said the government should create a platform where the concerns of employers and workers are heard equally.

"Dapat ang pagtingin natin hindi magkalaban 'yung employer and employee. Ang trabaho ng national government, siguruhin na 'yung mga manggagawa ay on equal [footing] with the employers para ang boses nila kasing lakas," said the Vice President.

(We should not view employers and employees as enemies. The job of the national government is to ensure that workers are on equal footing with the employers so that their voice is just as loud.)



"Two-pronged 'yan. Hindi lang pag-asikaso ng mga karapatan ng mga manggagawa pero pagsiguro din na nagpo-provide tayo ng business climate for businesses to thrive," Robredo added.

(It's two-pronged. We must take care of the rights of workers, but we must ensure that we provide a climate for businesses to thrive.)