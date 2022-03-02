Pacquiao supports inter-modal transport initiatives

PROMDI presidential candidate Sen. Manny Pacquiao is backing initiatives to promote inter-modal transportation, especially the use of bicycles.

In his visit to Binmaley, Pangasinan during the inauguration of the town's multi-purpose evacuation center, the former boxing champion said he has supported bills for the creation of bike lanes and the promotion of bicycle as mode of transportation.

Pacquiao said that if he gets elected, he would also push for the integration of all modes of transportation for enhanced mobility of people from all walks of life.

Apart from building additional skyways through Public Private Partnerships (PPPs), Pacquiao wants to push for the expansion of the country’s railway and subway systems not only in Metro Manila but in other parts of the country, especially in the Visayas and Mindanao.

He also hopes to build the country’s first bullet train under his administration.

Pacquiao said the future of Philippine transportation must allow the seamless and integrated use of all forms of public transportation.

For example, bicyclists and scooter users should have the option to take other forms of mass transportation such as trains and buses.

Pacquiao said by integrating all forms of transportation, the government will not only be able to solve the country’s traffic problem but it would also help reduce lifestyle diseases and reduce pollution.