Aftermath of an overnight shelling on Ukrainian military facilities in Brovary near Kiev (Kyiv), Ukraine, March 1, 2022. Russian troops entered Ukraine on Feb. 24, prompting the country's president to declare martial law and triggering a series of announcements by Western countries to impose severe economic sanctions on Russia. Sergey Dolzhenko, EPA-EFE

PILAR, Bataan - The local government of Manila is ready to receive and extend aid to Filipinos who are being repatriated from war-torn Ukraine and Taiwan.

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso said he received reports that evacuation manuals are being handed out in Taiwan after international observers said Russia's invasion of Ukraine may embolden China to go after the territory they have been claiming as theirs.

"Tutulong kami dahil may kakayanan naman ang national government," he told reporters in a chance interview here.

(We will just help because the national government has the capacity.)

"Upon landing we will be there in our own little way, kung ano man ang kapasidad namin bilang lokal na pamahalaan," he said.

(Upon landing we will be there in our own little way, whatever capacity we have as a local government.)

Domagoso has yet to give details about the kind of aid Manila can extend to Filipinos who would avail of the government's repatriation program.

"As a host city, we can make at least yung transition nila from the biyahe, maibsan man lang namin bilang lungsod ng Maynila," he said.

(As a host city, we can make at least the transition easier, more comfortable in the city of Manila.)

The national government began offering repatriation flights from Ukraine last month after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to claim parts of Ukraine in the guise of supporting rebel groups in the former Soviet state.

The Department of Foreign Affairs earlier said some 141 Filipinos are still in Ukraine, with 45 opting to stay in Kyiv despite the ongoing bombing of key cities.

Of the figure, 15 Filipinos are staying in Lviv, 55 others have fled near the border of Hungary, while 87 Filipino seafarers are docked in ports of Ukraine, according to data from the DFA.

