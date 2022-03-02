Isko nixes revival of Bataan nuclear power plant



PILAR, Bataan - Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer Isko Moreno Domagoso on Wednesday said he is not in favor of reviving the Bataan nuclear power plant, noting that the $2.3-billion mothballed plant was “not safe.”

“I don’t think that the Bataan nuclear power plant today is suitable for power generation,” Domagoso told reporters before the start of his motorcade here.

“They have to close it down. Wala na yan. Hindi na yan safe para sa mga tao, para sa mga taga Bataan.”

(They have to close it down. That’s gone. That’s no longer safe for the people, that’s no longer safe for those in Bataan.)

The 621-megawatt Bataan Nuclear Power Plant was built during the dictatorship of Ferdinand Marcos, but remains unused decades after it was built after the government feared that it could lead to a disaster similar to Chernobyl.

Domagoso said prefers to replicate the Netherlands’ agriphotovoltaic energy source, a system wherein farming and photovoltaic power generation are intertwined.

“Nakaimbento na sila ng way para patuloy pa rin silang makakapagtanim ng pagkain at kung saan itinatanim yung pagkain, mayroon ding source na puwedeng pagkunan ng clean, renewable energy,” the presidential candidate said.

(They found a way to continue planting crops and at the same time install power sources in these farm lands where they can generate clean, renewable energy.)

“Hanggat may option, dapat hindi natin masyadong ine-entertain ‘yung nuclear energy source,” he said.

(As long as there is an option, we shouldn’t entertain nuclear energy sources.)

Among the Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer’s campaign platforms is to cut by 50 percent taxes on oil and electricity in the first two years of his administration to address rising power costs in the Philippines.

In 2017, President Rodrigo Duterte forged an agreement with the Russian State Atomic Energy Corp. (ROSATOM) for the possible development of nuclear infrastructure, personnel training, and courting public support for the technology after a state visit to Moscow.

But in 2019, Senate Energy Committee chairperson Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian said that the Philippines is "not ready" to use nuclear power as an energy source.

After a visit to the country's lone nuclear powerplant in Bagac town, Gatchalian questioned measures on how the country would dump nuclear waste, and the government's preparedness in the event of a leak.