MANILA - Health Secretary Francisco Duque said Wednesday he has "no regrets" over the Philippine government's deals with Pharmally despite allegations that the deals were riddled with corruption.

Speaking to ANC's Headstart, Duque said he trusted the procurement service of the Department of Budget and Management, "not personalities."

"It’s an institutional trust more than a personal trust. I haven't done anything wrong so there’s nothing to regret. Because of this we were able to protect lives of our healthcare workers because they are a major pillar of the pandemic response," he said.

"The fact we had manageable [number of] healthcare workers who got [infected] with COVID is a testament that the protection of these supplies given was realized. No regrets. Marami naman tayong na-save na buhay ng healthcare workers natin."

(No regrets, we were able to save many lives of our healthcare workers.)

The Senate Blue Ribbon committee has recommended charges against Duque, former government officials, and Pharmally officials for allegedly plundering public funds meant to address the pandemic.

Senators have said that Pharmally won some P11 billion in government contracts from 2020 to 2021 for face masks and COVID-19 test kits, even though it was only incorporated in 2019 and only had a capital of about P625,000.

The committee described the government deals as "premeditated", with former Budget Undersecretary Lloyd Christopher Lao designated as the "concertmaster."

Lao was in charge of handling some P42 billion in funds that the Department of Health (DOH) transferred to the PS-DBM without proper documentation, the investigating panel earlier found.

Duque, meantime, thanked President Rodrigo Duterte and the Inter-Agency Task Force Against COVID-19, citing "team effort" when asked to describe his performance as health secretary.

"I've never been personalistic about my performance...It's really a team effort, it's DOH, it's IATF and above all it's the President who orchestrated all of this. His belief, his trust in us was...unwavering," he said.

"I think the numbers speak for themselves. Let people gauge us. Sure I could've done better, the whole world was brought down to its knees. In terms of our scarce resources I think we did fairly well."

Universal Healthcare Law

The DOH's pandemic response has paved the way for a "much better healthcare system," Duque said, citing the Universal Healthcare Law allows government to prepare for it for 10 years.

"The epidemiology and surveillance units lumakas yan because of the pandemic. Our cooperation, collaboration with local chief executives was unprecedented. We almost always met once a week, twice a week," he said.

"The next administration is fortunate because we've paved the way for a much better healthcare system...The whole world is deep in debt. It's not as if we're just in this by ourselves. What's important is well be able to give the next administration a plan. It's up to them to adopt this new normal roadmap."