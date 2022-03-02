Children, ages 5 to 11, receive their first COVID-19 vaccine dose during a vaccination drive at the New Frontier Theater, Araneta City in Quezon City on Sunday, as it attempts to inoculate 3,000 kids daily. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippines may hold its 4th round of National COVID-19 Vaccination Days on March 10-12, Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje said Wednesday, as some areas in the country deescalated to the loosest alert level this month.

The national vaccination drive this month would also focus on residential houses and workplaces.

"That will be a Thursday, Friday and Sabado ang ating Bayanihan Bakunahan NVD (National Vaccination Day) Part 4," Cabotaje said of the tentative schedule.

"Ang ating tema ay 'March to Vaccinate,' kasi dadalhin natin sa mga bahay-bahay at saka sa mga workplace ang ating bakuna," she added.

House-to-house vaccination has been successful in some areas, such as in Ilocos Region and the Cagayan Valley, the health official said.

Areas in the said regions, according to Cabotaje, were able to fully vaccinate at least 70 percent of their target, with more members of the elderly population also receiving their COVID-19 shots.

"Sa buong Region 1, all the provinces and cities have achieved their target. Even Region 2. Medyo sumabit lang nang kaunti Nueva Vizcaya kasi mababa iyong kaniyang vaccination rate," she said.

"Many of the other municipalities also nakikita na iyan, iyong mga nagsusuyod, iyong mga nagha-house-to-house."

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III earlier said the fourth National Vaccination Days will target administering boosters to senior citizens, and the primary series for the pediatric population.

During the last National Vaccination Days dubbed "Bayanihan, Bakunahan 3" in February, the government failed to meet its target 5 million shots to be administered even despite extending the period.

Only more than 3.5 million doses were administered from February 10 to 18, authorities said.

The Philippines aims to fully vaccinate 90 million of its population against COVID-19, to help restart the pandemic-battered economy.

As of this week, the government has been able to fully immunize at least 63 million people or 70 percent of the target. More than 10.1 million people, meanwhile, have already received their booster shots.

— with report from Wena Cos, ABS-CBN News

