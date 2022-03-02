Philippine and US marines simulate an amphibious landing as part of the annual joint military exercise in San Antonio, Zambales on May 9, 2018. Ted Aljibe, AFP/File

MANILA—The Armed Forces of the Philippines is prepared for any eventuality amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Philippine Army chief said on Wednesday.



“We are closely watching developments in Russia and Ukraine. We are trying to learn from this conflict. Bagamat ang giyera ay malayo sa ating location, it still affects us in so many ways,” Lt. Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. said during a press conference at the Army Headquarters in Taguig City.



“Anything can happen. We have to be prepared always. One thing we learned from this is that we need to have a strong and stable reserve force in the country.”

President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday met with ranking military and police officials, and Cabinet members and businessmen to discuss the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Brawner was present during the meeting.



“The agencies gave their recommendations to the president on how we will be able to mitigate the effects of the Russia-Ukraine conflict,” he said.



On the development of the Philippines' reserve military forces, the Army chief said the Filipino youth should be knowledgeable about defending the country.



He explained this may come in several forms, not necessarily in the form of military defense.



“This is my personal opinion. Dapat talaga lahat ng kabataan, marunong sa pagdepensa sa ating bayan . . . As early as the formative years of the child, of our Filipino youth, dapat maisip na nila na, some day, when the time comes and if necessary, I will come to the defense of our country,” Brawner said.

RELATED VIDEO