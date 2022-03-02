Two alleged supporters of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo were shot dead in separate incidents, provincial police said Wednesday.

A certain Toto Bawega was gunned down in Barangay Minaba, Bayawan City on Monday, February 28.

The other victim was identified as Wenifred Abrasaldo, who was killed while eating at an eatery at Barangay Boyco in Bayawan on Tuesday.

An investigation is ongoing.

“They are clearly politically motivated. Please stop,” said Degamo, who also urged the PNP and the Commission on Elections to mark Bayawan as an election hotspot.

“I am condemning in all possible terms and I will not hesitate to do anything under my power as governor na makuha ang nagpatay.”

Both agencies will discuss the matter in their next meeting.

Last year, a petition was filed before the Comelec to cancel the certificate of candidacy (COC) of Degamo, who is seeking reelection despite having already served 3 terms since 2013.

In a petition to deny due course filed by a certain Ging Dayupay, Degamo was accused of "deliberate and material misrepresentation" in his COC when he declared he is eligible to run for governor.

Degamo's 3 terms as governor were marred by suspensions and dismissals over corruption allegations. The Office of the Ombudsman dismissed him twice.

During the 2016 elections, most areas in Negros Oriental were placed under Category 2 in the Comelec watchlist areas due to the presence of armed groups.

Guihulngan City, meanwhile, was placed under Category 3 due to intense political rivalry. — Report from Annie Perez

