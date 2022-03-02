MANILA - Three kidnap victims were rescued in the cities of Parañaque and Las Piñas by the Philippine National Police Anti-Kidnapping Group, the agency said Wednesday.

According to Lt. Col. Joan Montero of the PNP-AKG, two of the victims were Chinese men, while the other one is a woman from Taiwan.

The police operation launched against their captors last Feb. 27 resulted in the death of three Chinese nationals and the arrest of two Filipinos.

Montero said one of the rescued Chinese nationals actually escaped first from a safe house in Las Piñas City and sought police assistance.

Afterward, the Las Piñas safe house caretaker surrendered to authorities and then revealed the existence of another safe house in Parañaque City. That was where the other Chinese man and the Taiwanese woman were being held, said Montero.

“Tatlo na Chinese nationals ang napatay dun sa encounter. Nadala sila sa ospital but they were declared dead on arrival by the attending physician,” Montero said.

(Three Chinese nationals were killed in the encounter. Though they were brought to the hospital, they were declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.)

Authorities found at the Parañaque safe house weapons belonging to the suspects, as well as police, military, and National Bureau of Investigation uniforms. The PNP-AKG also found what appeared to be a dog cage where the kidnap victims were supposedly held in.

In a cellphone video shared by the PNP-AKG, both victims at the Parañaque safehouse were subjected to what appeared to be physical abuse by their captors. The video was supposedly sent to the victims' relatives to solicit ransom.

It was found out that the killed Chinese suspects and their victims were POGO workers. The Taiwanese victims is also a fugitive, said Montero.

“We found out na itong isa sa mga rescued kidnap victims ay wanted pala na fugitive sa Taiwan sa kasong fraud. Nakipag-coordinate kami, nung nabigay nila yung request warrant ng Taiwan. So hindi na namin pinauwi, tinurn-over today sa Bureau of Immigration for the deportation proceedings,” the police officer said.

(We found out that one of the rescued kidnap victims is a fugitive, who face charges of fraud in Taiwan. We coordinated and secured a warrant, so we didn't release her. Instead, we turned her over to the Bureau of Immigration for the deportation proceedings.)

The two arrested Filipinos have been charged with kidnap for ransom.

The PNP-AKG is also tracing other possible cohorts of the suspects because according to Montero, they appear to be part of an organized group that may have some other victims.



- Report from Wheng Hidalgo, ABS-CBN News

