Visayas' largest COVID-19 referral hospital 'excited' to begin vaccination

Coronavirus testing at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center. Photo courtesy of the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center/file

MANILA - Frontline workers of Visayas' largest COVID-19 referral hospital are "excited" to begin vaccination, an official said Tuesday.

The Philippines earlier launched its COVID-19 immunization program, with healthworkers getting the first jabs.

CoronaVac doses are expected to arrive in Cebu at around 7:40 a.m. and will be delivered immediately to Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center, said the hospital's COVID-19 chief implementor Dr. Helen Madamba.

"Excited, sabi nga nila pinoproblema ng PNP na pinakamahaba ang aming convoy na gustong sumundo sa bakuna. Yes, excited po kami na may dadating nang COVID-19 vaccine," she told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(We're excited. They say our Philippine National Police is finding it difficult that we have the longest convoy that want to accompany the vaccine. Yes, we're excited that a COVID-19 vaccine will arrive.)

Some 768 of the hospital's staff have consented to receive the Chinese vaccine, according to Madamba who will also get inoculated.

The immunization of medical authorities also boosted healthcare workers' vaccine confidence, she added.

"Oo meron kasi 'yung ibang tao kilala nila. Meron tayong tinatawag na (We have these so-called) influencers that by example if they get vaccinated for themselves, the others are also encouraged to do the same," she said.

(Yes there was an effect because they knew some people.)

"Maraming nagchange ng mind nila. Sa simula mabagal po talaga ang pagconsent, we had to give orientations...After the orientations medyo tumataas ang acceptability ng Sinovac. Maraming nagchange from no to yes."

(Many changed their mind. In the beginning, we had to give orientations because it was going slow...After the orientations, Sinovac's acceptability increased, many changed from no to yes.)