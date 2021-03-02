Trillanes says CA decision junking rebellion case revival is ‘inspiring'

Senator Antonio Trillanes IV leaves the Makati City Police headquarters after being arrested and booked for rebellion charges over the 2007 Manila Peninsula siege, Sept. 25, 2018. Noel Celis, Agence France-Presse/FILE

MANILA - Former senator Antonio Trillanes IV on Tuesday said he is "inspired" after the Court of Appeals (CA) junked a local court's bid to revive his rebellion case in 2018.

In an interview on ABS-CBN's Teleradyo, Trillanes said the CA decision means that there are still magistrates in the country who refuse to kowtow to political influence.

"Nakaka-inspire rin in a way dahil mayroon pa rin tayong mga justices na talagang malinaw 'yong pananaw sa ating batas at rule of law at hindi nagpapadala, nagpapagamit, at nagpapa-intimidate dito sa mga galaw ni Duterte," he said.

(It is inspiring because we still have justices that have clear perspective on our laws and its rules who were not swayed or do not allow themselves to be used or be intimidated by this government.)

"Maliwanag ang desisyon nitong Court of Appeals. Puwede [silang] mag-file for motion for reconsideration, dadalhin sa Supreme Court yan but I believe masyado kasing crippling yung sinabi ng Court of Appeals sa posisyon ng gobyerno," he said.

(The CA's decision is clear. They can file for a motion for reconsideration and they can bring it to the Supreme Court, but the CA's decision is crippling the government's position.)

The former senator also said it is impossible to revive the case against him because it has since been dismissed.

"Gusto nila buhayin yung na-dismiss na kaso, alam ng mga abugado na hindi talagang nagyayari 'yan, parang patay na yan eh at di mo kayang buhayin yan... pinilit nila kaya umabot ito sa CA at lumabas na... erroneous yung naging desisyon ng judge," he said.

(They want to revive the case which has already dismissed. Lawyers know this, and that cannot happen. It's like you are trying to bring back the dead. They insisted it that is why it is now in the CA and it turned out that the judge's decision was erroneous.)

In a decision dated March 1, 2021, the CA 6th Division overturned for "grave abuse of discretion" orders of Makati Regional Trial Court Branch 150 Judge Elmo Alameda, who reinstated the rebellion case against the outspoken Duterte critic.

In a statement earlier, Trillanes also expressed his gratitude to the magistrates who sided with him, and wished every judge and justices in the country have a sense of justice like theirs.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said he would leave it to the Office of the Solicitor General "to determine the appropriate legal remedy" to the CA decision.

Trillanes, a former Navy officer, and his Magdalo band of soldiers and junior officers occupied the Oakwood Hotel in Makati City in 2003 and the Manila Peninsula Hotel in 2007 to protest alleged corruption under then President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.

He was detained for 7 years before he was granted amnesty in 2011 by then President Benigno Aquino III.