Total COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad now over 15,000 with 109 new infections

MANILA - The number of COVID-19 cases involving Filipinos abroad climbed past 15,000 on Tuesday as 109 new infections were recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

The additional cases is the highest since February 12 when DFA reported 100 new infections.

Total cases reached 15,023, of which, 4,547 are active, the DFA said. The number of COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos is the highest in the Middle East and Africa.

The agency also reported 55 new recoveries and 3 new fatalities, raising each category's total to 9,455 and 1,021, respectively.

Those undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 806 in the Asia Pacific, 944 in Europe, 2,712 in the Middle East and Africa, and 85 in the Americas.

02 March 2021



Today, the DFA reports 109 new COVID-19 cases, 55 new recoveries, and 3 new fatalities among Overseas Filipinos across all regions. (1/3)@teddyboylocsin pic.twitter.com/gkn3J04IBb — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) March 2, 2021

In the Philippines, COVID-19 has so far sickened 580,442 people. The tally includes 12,369 deaths, 534,463 recoveries, and 33,610 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Data from US-based Johns Hopkins University showed that more than 114.4 million people globally have contracted COVID-19, with the US, India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom (UK) having the highest numbers of cumulative cases as of this posting.

The UK in December last year detected a reportedly more infectious COVID-19 strain, leading some countries to impose new lockdown and travel restrictions to stem its spread.

Over 2.5 million people have died while more than 64.6 million have recovered, according to the JHU’s running tally.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: