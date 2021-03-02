Proposed 'Bawal Billboard Tuwing Bagyo' Act gets House nod on final reading

MANILA - Voting 205-0-4, the House of Representatives on Tuesday approved on final reading House Bill 7174, or the proposed “Bawal Billboard Tuwing Bagyo Act.”

“While a total ban on billboards would be economically unfeasible, given the amount of revenue and jobs that it generates especially in the advertising field, a step forward in the regulation of billboards is the prohibition on its active use during a calamity or severe weather disturbance," said CIBAC Rep. Bro. Eddie Villanueva, one of the bill's principal authors, in a statement late last month.

"In line with this, this bill aims to prevent billboards from becoming a safety hazard by requiring billboard operators to take down their tarpaulin billboards, or switch-off electronic based billboards within 12 hours from an official announcement of typhoon Signal No. 1 in the locality,” he said.

The bill penalizes violations with a fine of P300,000, or jail time of 6 months to one year.

“Billboards are undeniably a mark of a progressing economy. However, public safety should not be compromised. As our country is frequented by typhoons, strict regulation of billboard use must be done to safeguard people and properties,” said Rep. Domeng Rivera, also of CIBAC.

After the bill's passage on 3rd reading in the lower chamber, itl will be transmitted to the Senate for action.

FROM THE ARCHIVES