More than half of enrolled students use devices for distance learning: SWS

FILE. Single parent Merly Villasanta works on enrollment forms for her four children using a computer with internet connection on July 1, 2020 in Antipolo City. All four of her children are using different gadgets to satisfy the requirements of distance learning their respective schools will be implementing. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News



MANILA – More than half of enrolled Filipino students aged 5 to 20 use devices for distance learning, a survey released Monday by the Social Weather Stations (SWS) showed.

The nationwide survey, conducted last November 21 to 25, found that 58 percent of enrolled Filipino students in the 5 to 20 age bracket used devices for distance learning, which the government implemented in Philippine schools due to the threat of COVID-19.

Around 27 percent of the students said they already owned the gadgets before the start of distance learning classes, 12 percent said they bought devices, 10 percent borrowed, while 9 percent said the gadgets were given to them, according to the survey.

An average of P8,687 was spent by families who bought a device for distance learning.

Smartphone was a top gadget choice, at 79 percent. Around 13 percent said they got a laptop, 5 percent bought a television while 3 percent got tablets.

The use of devices is greatest in Metro Manila, with nearly all or 96 percent of students, based on the survey.

Around 64 percent of students in Balance Luzon use gadgets while 4 in 10 learners use devices in Visayas and Mindanao.

The survey also found that the use of devices is more common among students in urban areas, at 64 percent, than among students in rural areas (49 percent).

Owning a device and buying a device for distance learning is more common among families with household heads who have higher educational attainment, according to the survey.

The percentage of those who use devices is highest among students whose household head is a college graduate, at 74 percent, the survey showed.

Under distance learning, Filipino students learn from their homes through printed or digital modules, online classes, television and radio.

On Sunday, President Rodrigo Duterte said he would still not allow in-person classes even as vaccines against COVID-19 had begun to arrive in the country.

The chief executive previously said he would not allow in-person classes unless most Filipinos have been inoculated against the virus.

RELATED VIDEO: