House OKs bill amending anti-drugs law despite fears it may lead to wrongful prosecution

MANILA - Voting 188-11-9, the House of Representatives approved on final reading House Bill 7814 that further amends Republic Act 9165 as amended, or the "Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002," despite criticisms that the measure will lend itself to wrongful prosecution and sneak in the reimposition of the death penalty.

“Mariing tinututulan ng kinatawang ito ang pagtatakda ng death penalty bilang maximum na parusa na makikita sa Sec. 11 ng panukalang batas na ito," Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Zarate said.

"Naninindigan ang Bayan Muna at ang buong Makabayan Bloc na hindi dapat gawing parusa ang kamatayan sa krimen. Ayon sa desisyon ng Korte Suprema sa People vs. Mateo (G.R No 147678-87) ay 71.77% ng mga kasong hinatulan ng kamatayan ay mali kaya binababaan ang parusa na ito," he added.

"Naniniwala din ang kinatawang ito na ang solusyon sa problema sa droga ay hindi kamatayan, kundi ay rehabilitasyon at ang pagturing sa krisis na ito bilang krisis sa kalusugan."

House Committee on Human Rights chair Quezon City 4th District Rep. Bong Suntay also said, “My vote is no, not because I do not want to strengthen our laws on dangerous drugs but because of my belief that the need to protect an individual’s right against wrongful prosecution is stronger.”

“We all want illegal drugs to be totally eradicated from our society and I am in full support of this administration’s campaign against illegal drugs and in this respect I would not want our country to become a transshipment destination of dangerous drugs. However, as a lawyer, I do not want to send the wrong message to the PDEA, to the police authorities and the prosecution that an accused may not be convicted on mere presumptions,” he added.

Suntay said "HB 7814 is not simply amending the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002."

"It is revising the penal laws of our country. It contains more than 20 presumptions of guilt for certain criminal acts committed by anyone that will result in the penalty of life imprisonment. Under these proposed amendments, a person may now be convicted on the basis of presumptions. This is unconstitutional because they run contrary to the constitutional presumption of innocence.,” he said.

House Deputy Minority Leader Quezon City 6th District Rep. Kit Belmonte pointed out in a statement read during the plenary session by Marikina 2nd District Rep. Stella Quimbo that the bill will only affect small-time drug suspects and not the drug lords and syndicates.

"The way nakasulat ang batas ngayon, sa mga alanganing presumptions at presumpions na ipinapasok natin, lalong maraming inosenteng mapapahamak sa maling akala. At mas malamang sa malamang, ang mga ordinaryong mamamayan na walang kinalaman, mga biktima at nagamit lamang ang maiipit sa batas na ito, hindi 'yung mga talagang drug lords at drug syndicates na dapat managot sa batas," Belmonte said.

"Para sa akin po, at dapat para sa lahat ng sakop ng batas na ito, ang pinakamahalagang akala ay ang nasa ating Constitution na 'presumption of innocence'."

Zarate took issue with the legal presumptions.

“Dagdag pa rito, mariing tinututulan ng maraming kinatawan sa kapulungang ito ang paglalagay ng napakaraming assumptions kung saan ipinapasa sa mga akusado ang burden of proof. Ayon sa Section 14 ng Bill of Rights, in all criminal prosecutions, the accused shall be presumed innocent until the contrary is proved," Zarate, a lawyer, said.

"Ngunit sa pamamagitan ng presumptions na ito, binabaliktad natin ito. Kinakailangang patunayan ng akusado na siya ay inosente sa halip na ang nag-akusa ang dapat magpatunay na tunay siyang nagkasala. Sa panukalang batas na ito, kalaban ng isang mamamayang Pilipinong pinagbintangan, totoo man o hindi, ang buong makinarya ng estado."

ACT Teachers Rep. France Castro made similar observations.

“Ngayon ay nagpapasa na naman tayo ng panukalang batas na mag-aamyenda sa Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act kung saan maaaring mabalewala ang karapatan ng mamamayan sa presumption of innocence until proven guilty. Sa panukalang batas na ito, mas binibigyang diin ang presumption of guilt kahit wala pang due process, investigation o hearing," she said.

"Tulad na lang ng scenario na may nakitang droga sa iyo, pwede ka na agad makasuhan na presumed importer, exporter, o seller nang hindi pa nagkakaroon ng masusing imbestigasyon at maaari naman ito ay planted evidence... Kung ikaw ay within the vicinity ng lugar kung saan may droga o kagamitan, ikaw ay presumed part na rin ng drug transactions or illegal activities," she warned.

Castro added, “Halos lahat po ng acts under the current law ay nilagyan ng word na ‘presumed’. Ibig sabihin po ay wala nang ligtas ang mamamayan dahil kailangan mo pang patunayan na ikaw ay inosente dahil para ka na ring nahatulan dahil ikaw ay guilty sa mismong pagkakataon na iyon. Ilan lamang po iyan sa madaming scenario ng presumption of guilt, kung pagbabasehan ang mga ito."

"Napakadelikado ng mga amyendang ipapasok ng Kongreso. Mas lalong madidiin ang mamamayan na hindi pa dumadaan sa due process ay mapapatawan na agad ng verdict. Ang drug war ng gobyerno ay laban sa mga mahihirap at hindi naman doon sa mga malalaking druglords o syndicates," she said.

Kabataan Rep. Sarah Elago warned the bill will just worsen the undesirable impact of the administration’s war on drugs.

“Tutol dito ang kabataan dahil palalakasin lamang nito ang madugong tokhang o drug war ng administrasyong Duterte na laban sa mga mahihirap at matagal nang nagdulot ng panganib at mga pamamaslang mula sa palpak na programa na batbat ng mga abuso sa otoridad, paglabag sa due process at mga karapatang pantao," she said.

“Sa batas na ito, mawawawalan ng saysay ang paunang hustisya na nakamit ni Kian (delos Santos) dahil sa maraming disputable presumption clauses na napaka-prone po sa abuso. Hahayaan po ba nating maulit pa ang nangyari kay Kian na dahil lamang nasa pareho kang lugar na may mga gumagamit ng drugs, suspect ka na agad?" she added.

Zarate pointed out though portions of the bill that he supports.

“Ikinatuwa ng kinatawang ito na gaya ng inihaing HB 2995 ng Makabayan Bloc, inie-exempt ng panukalang batas na ito ang mga miyembro ng media sa pagpirma sa inventory. Sa kasalukyan, nailalagay sa peligro ang mga miyembro ng media sa posibleng pagganti ng mga sindikato. Nae-expose din sila sa prosekusyon para sa perjury at iba pang paglabag sa tuwing mayroong irregularities sa anti-drug operations," he said.

"Ikinagagalak din ng kinatawang ito ang paglagay ng mga safeguard na probisyon, tulad ng pagre-require ng paggamit ng body camera at iba pang rekisito na dokumentasyon na siyang magpapatunay sa pagiging regular ng isang drug operation, at ng probisyon na nagdadagdag ng karampatang pananagutan sa mga opisyal na magiging guilty sa pagtatanim ng ebidensya.”

"May positibong amyenda na naipasa kaugnay ng media personalities na magko-cover ng drug operations na 'wag silang gawing testigo sa kaso at purely journalistic purpose ang kanilang gagawin sa anomang operasyon," Castro added.

House Committee on Dangerous Drugs Chair Ace Barbers previously justified the bill as a measure to go after big-time drug personalities, “importer/exporter of drugs, seller or trader, owners of drug dens and clandestine labs, coddlers/protectors."

"If this becomes a law, this "BIG TIME" personalities I mentioned can now be prosecuted and possibly convicted,” he said.

Barbers stated the following important provisions of the bill:

It would provide the law with legal disputable presumptions that could be used in running after "big personalities" behind the drug syndicates such as drug lords, and protectors/coddlers (narco-generals, narco-judges, narco-politicians); It would add a feature too to legally presume owners and managers of houses, condo units, den and resorts that are being used for drug sessions or venues for drug sale, as involved in the drug trade; If approved, the law will compel these owners to periodically check their condos, houses, etc that are being rented out, to submit a periodic report to the local government unit, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and the Dangerous Drugs Board; It will also feature legal disputable presumptions of owners of cargoes imported or exported which are apprehended and found to have drugs as the one responsible in the importation/exportation of the said drugs.

The bill will be sent to the Senate for its action.

