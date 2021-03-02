House health panel chair gets COVID-19 jab

Quezon Rep. Angelina "Helen" Tan, M.D. during her guesting at ANC's Headstart on February, 2020. Michael Bagtas, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The chairperson of the House of Representatives’ Committee on Health said Tuesday she has received a COVID-19 vaccine, becoming the first lawmaker to disclose their inoculation.

Quezon Rep. Helen Tan said she was vaccinated as her son works as a surgeon at the Veterans Memorial Medical Center, where personnel have allocations for their families under the government's legal vaccination program.

“Huwag tayong matakot magpabakuna, protektahan natin ang isa’t-isa upang sabay-sabay nating malagpasan ang pandemya,” she said in a statement.

(Let's not fear vaccination, let's protect ourselves so we can overcome the pandemic together.)

“Let’s support the government’s vaccination program and help stop the COVID-19 pandemic."

Columnist Ramon Tulfo, Duterte's former special envoy to China, earlier said he, some Cabinet officials, and a senator took smuggled Sinopharm jabs.

The Food and Drug Administration last month allowed the "compassionate use" of 10,000 doses of Sinopharm's vaccine for President Rodrigo Duterte's security detail, many of whom received the same product as early as September last year.