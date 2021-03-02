Gov't targets ‘fast containment’ of South African variant in PH

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of CCL-81 Cells infected with SARS-CoV-2 virus particles (green), isolated from a patient sample. The tentacle-like protrusions from the cells are filapodia, which extend from infected cells, attach to neighboring cells, and promote viral infection as a transport system for virus particles. Image captured at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland. NIAID

MANILA — The Department of Health on Tuesday said it is hoping to immediately stop the spread of the more transmissible COVID-19 variants, especially the one from South Africa, which is said to affect vaccine efficacy.

This after the government announced for the first time that it has detected the South African variant — in 6 cases in the country while the UK variant in a total of 87 cases.

“Both have higher transmissibility. The B.1.1.7 or the UK variant and 'yung ating South African variant (and the South African variant),” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a briefing.

“Pero itong South African variant meron siyang isang component or isang mutation na nakaka-apekto sa vaccine efficacy,” Vergeire said.

(But the South African variant has a component or a mutation affecting vaccine efficacy.)

The health official called it “immune escape,” preventing the body’s immune system from responding to the infection.

“Kaya ang gusto natin, as much as possible, fast containment tayo ng variant na ito so that we can prevent it to further spread,” she said.

(This is why we want, as much as possible, fast containment of this variant so we can prevent further spread.)

The UK variant was first detected in the country on January 13. And while the government has said it is too early to say if there is community transmission of the variant in the country, it said there is confirmed local transmission in the Cordillera Administrative Region.

Vergeire said they are still validating if there is also local transmission of the South African variant in Pasay because of a possible link of 2 cases.

She said they will discuss if new protocols will be put in place for travelers although the current guidelines were already implemented because of the UK variant.

The DOH has repeatedly said that minimum health standards such as the wearing of face masks and physical distancing still help curb the spread of new variants.

Vergeire also allayed fears that COVID-19 vaccines would offer less protection against the South African variant. She said that while new variants might lower the efficacy rate, there is still protection especially against severe illness.

