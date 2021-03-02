Duterte to meet his Cabinet on Wednesday
Posted at Mar 02 2021 04:18 PM | Updated as of Mar 02 2021 04:45 PM
President Rodrigo Duterte will meet his Cabinet mid-week, Malacañang said on Tuesday.
"Bukas po, Wednesday, mayroong (Tomorrow, there will be a) full Cabinet meeting," said Palace spokesman Harry Roque
Roque said he had yet to receive information on the meeting's agenda.
"Confidential din po pati iyong agenda, nalalaman lang namin on the day itself," he said in a press briefing.
(The agenda is confidential, we only learn of it on the day itself.)
Duterte held his last Cabinet meeting in late February.
