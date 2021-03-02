COVID-19 cases in PH breach 580,000 as over 2,000 add'l infections logged anew

Health workers from Sta. Ana hospital administer Sinovac vaccines to fellow health workers from different hospitals in Manila on March 2, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Coronavirus infections in the Philippines climbed to 580,442 on Tuesday after the Department of Health (DOH) reported 2,067 new COVID-19 cases.

This is the 6th straight day that additional infections counted more than 2,000.

Tuesday's tally did not include data from 8 laboratories that failed to submit results on time.

The DOH also announced 47 new COVID-related deaths or a total of 12,369 fatalities, accounting for 2.13 percent of the cumulative total cases.

There are also 144 new recovered patients or a total of 534,463 recoveries.

Active cases in the country stood at 33,610 or 5.8 percent of the cumulative total.

Of those currently battling the disease, 89.8% have mild symptoms, 4.8% are asymptomatic, 2.3% are in critical condition, 2.2% have severe symptoms, and 0.85% have moderate symptoms.

A total of 6 cases, 2 tagged a recovered, were removed from the official tally for being duplicate entries.

There were also 30 cases tagged as recovered that turned out to be deaths.

The Philippines, which started Monday its COVID-19 vaccine rollout, has been seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases, especially in some parts of the National Capital Region and Region 7.

Analysts are saying it might be linked to the presence of new and more transmissible COVID-19 variants in the country, including those from the United Kingdom and South Africa.

The spread of the virus continues as the country has started vaccinating health workers in COVID-dedicated hospitals.

More details to follow.

RELATED VIDEO