Members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) process a crime scene to identify a body pulled from a shallow grave in Barangay Malagasang, Imus City on Feb. 28, 2023. John Martin Salilig positively identified the remains of his missing brother, 24-year old Adamson University Chemical Engineering student John Matthew Salilig. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – Around 7 persons of interest in the alleged death due to hazing of an Adamson University student are now under police custody, the victim’s father said Wednesday.

“Sa pagkakaalam po, kasi yung 2 anak ko po ang nag-aasikaso po ngayon sa kaso, meron na po ngayong mga 7…ang nasa kustodiya ng polisya ngayon,” said Joeffrey Salilig, father of John Matthew Salilig.

(As far as I know, because my 2 other children are taking care of the case, around 7 persons of interest are already in custody.)

Police have said they are have identified 18 suspects in the death of Salilig, who was reported missing for one week before police found his body dumped in a vacant lot in Cavite.

Imus City, Cavite Police Station Officer-in-Charge Lt. Col. Michael Batoctoy said this is the first time someone had dumped a body in the lot where Salilig was found.

“Sa likod siya nung isang subdivision, yung Jade Residence Subdivision…may bakanteng lote doon na madamo tapos may daan na rough road. Pag dinaanan mo yun, dead end yun kasi sarado yung gate nung subidivision doon eh… after 5 o ‘clock, sarado na yon nila-lock na,” he said of the place.

“Ang tinatapon doon yung pinagbiyakan ng mga bato, yung mga basura.”

(It's a vacant lot behind the Jade Residence Subdivision... it's a grassy, empty lot with a rough road. When you pass through the road, it's a dead end because the subdivision gate closes after 5 p.m. They usually throw broken stones and garbage there.)

Salilig had told his family on Feb. 17 that he would attend the welcoming rites of the Tau Gamma Phi fraternity group in Laguna, his brother said.

Laguna provincial police chief Col. Randy Glenn Silvio said investigators hoped to get the car the victim rode on and subject it to forensic examination as soon as possible.

“Noong February 27, na-locate po natin na sa Parañaque yung isang sasakyan na ‘to na pinagsakyan ng biktima, it so happened lang po na hindi cooperative yung parents nung may-ari ng sasakyan,” Silvio said.

“Ngayon po, ngayong araw, pupuntahan po natin yung father ng person of interest natin at kailangan po talaga nilang makipag-cooperate at i-surrender po sa atin yung vehicle para po i-submit natin sa forensic group at i-SOCO (Scene of the Crime Operatives) po yung vehicle,” he added.

(On February 27, we located a car used by the victim in Parañaque, but the owner's parents were uncooperative. Today, we will visit the person of interest's father and tell them they need to cooperate with us and surrender the vehicle so we can submit to the forensic group and SOCO.)

The official also said they aimed to file charges against the suspects before the Biñan City Porsecutor’s Office within the week.