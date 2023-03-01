MANILA — The House of Representatives on Wednesday began plenary deliberations on a bill implementing a constitutional convention (con-con) seeking to amend the 1987 Constitution.

The deliberations came a day after it approved on second reading a joint resolution by the House and Senate calling for a con-con.

The salient features of House Bill 7532 include the composition of 316 delegates, their election on October 2023, and a P10,000 daily allowance for each delegate.

Cagayan de Oro Rep. Rufus Rodriguez, an advocate for charter change, said the move was timely, considering that prospects to amend the Constitution have been discussed for over 3 decades, dating back from the administration of late President Fidel V. Ramos.

He also cited the support that charter change had in the public hearings they conducted in select areas of the country.

“This is not something new, there is nothing being rushed here,” said Rodriguez, who is also the chair of the House Committee on Constitutional Amendments.

"I thank you all for your resolve and steadfastness in taking the position of not only fulfilling the mandate of Congress but of being patriotic citizens in doing our part towards economic development,” he added.

Rodriguez also noted that the approval of the joint resolution calling for con-con was, among others, limited to amendments to the Constitution’s economic provisions.

In the resolution, the con-con was justified as “imperative to a sustained economy” and a “long-term term solution to the present problems faced by our country today such as inflation, lack of jobs and competition in various industries.”

But Rodriguez said that nothing would prevent con-con delegates from tackling political provisions.



The House of Representatives is expected to vote on the joint resolution on final reading as early as next week. The 1987 Constitution requires a two-thirds vote of all senators and all representatives, voting separately, to call a convention.

Assistant Minority Leader and Gabriela party-list Rep. Arlene Brosas vowed to "unleash the strongest opposition" against the measures, which she dubbed the “most insidious and most dangerous Charter change [Cha-cha] ever.”

“A Cha-cha under a Marcos presidency poses dangers to constitutional tenets of free speech, separation of powers, civilian supremacy, and other principles crucial to democracy. Nakita na natin ito sa paglulunsad ng 1971 Constitutional Convention. Sa dulo, napinal ang bagong Konstitusyon na nagbigay ng unlimited na termino sa diktador na ama ng Pangulo. Itinayo ang Batasang Pambansa na rubber stamp na lehislatura ni Marcos,” Brosas explained.

(We have seen this in the launch of the 1971 constitutional convention. In the end, a new constitution was approved, which gave unlimited term to the dictator father of the President. The rubber stamp Congress was established.)

“Worse, they are also pushing the total sellout of national patrimony and sovereignty through 100 percent foreign ownership of land, resources, utilities, mass media and other vital economic sectors. Lahat ng mahalaga sa mamamayang Pilipino ay isusuko sa Cha-cha na ito,” she added.

(Everything that is important to Filipinos will be surrendered by this Cha-cha.)

Bayan Muna chairman Neri Colmenares said progressive groups would also oppose the calls for con-con.

"Before talking of any Cha-cha, they should first pass the anti-dynasty law, because otherwise, candidates of families belonging to political dynasties would be the sure winners in any election even for the Con-con," said the former solon.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. recently said he was not keen on the idea of amending the constitution.

"It is not a priority for me because maraming ibang kailangan gawin eh (many other things need to be done). There are so many other things that we need to do first, that we can still do, we can achieve," Marcos told reporters earlier this month after his working visit to Japan.

