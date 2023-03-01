Photo courtesy of Philippine Coast Guard/Facebook



MANILA — About 143 people were rescued after a passenger ship ran aground off Bohol province on Tuesday, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said.

In a social media post Wednesday, PCG said it responded to a call from MV Starlite Saturn after it ran aground off Danajon Bank at Barangay Calituban in Talibon, Bohol at around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday.

No oil spills were reported following the incident, the PCG said.

The vessel had 87 passengers, 54 crew members, 2 PCG marshals, and 12 rolling cargoes on board.

Five hours after the ship ran aground, PCG said it managed to communicate with SN1 Cliftun Bert Etulle, one of the marshals aboard.

Etulle confirmed that all passengers and crew were in "good physical condition."

The passenger ship departed from Surigao Port and was supposed to be en route to Cebu City when the incident happened.