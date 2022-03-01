Ukrainian protesters and supporters across Canada marched in the streets to denounce Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

They waved Ukraine's blue-and-yellow flags and held banners to show their disgust over the actions of Putin, who they call a tyrant.

Ukrainian-Canadians expressed how heartbroken and worried they are about their families.

"I'm very much frightened about my family and my parents who are still in Ukraine. But I believe in our army, in Ukraine. I pray for Ukraine," a Ukrainian-Canadian said.

Asian-Canadians also joined the rally to show their solidarity and support.

"Bilang isang indibidwal at bilang isang anti-war advocate ay gusto ko sumama sa mga ganitong pagtitipon para ipakita sa kanila na walang panalo ang giyera. Ito ay laging talo," Filipino-Canadian anti-war advocate Mel Aganon pointed out.

(As an individual and anti-war advocate, I want to join this gathering to show that no one wins in a war. Everybody loses.)

The protesters are also encouraging people to sign a petition to the United Nations at change.org for a no-fly zone in Ukraine.

Aside from the protest, the iconic BC Place likewise lit up in the colors of Ukraine.

Ukrainian military and civilians have been fighting Russian forces since Putin's army stormed their country last Thursday. Canada is home to the third largest Ukrainian population.