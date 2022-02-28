MANILA—Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shots numbering 769,860 and donated by the US government arrived in the country Monday night.

The vaccines donated through the COVAX vaccine-sharing program arrived at 9:37 p.m. at the NAIA. The shipment was welcomed by US Chargé d'Affaires in Manila Heather Variava.

“I’d like to emphasize that even as the world is worried about global events and we face serious challenges around the world, the United States remains focused on the pandemic and how we can fight it with partners like the Philippines,” Variava said.

The donations brought the number of COVID-19 vaccines donated by the US to more than 29 million.

Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Security, Undersecretary Isidro Purisima was also at NAIA to receive the donation.

The Philippines started its COVID-19 vaccination program in March 2021.

The latest arrival of the Pfizer vaccines for adults came as the country deescalates to Alert Level 1 — the least restrictive community classification — starting March 1.