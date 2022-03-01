Families build and stay in temporary shelters where their homes once stood in Barangay Boa in Cagdiangao, Dinagat Islands on Jan. 11, 2022, almost a month since Typhoon Odette hit parts of the country leaving billions in damages and more than 400 dead. Leonard Reyes, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has issued show-cause orders to some local government units that remained slow in distributing cash aid for the victims of Typhoon Odette, Malacañang said Tuesday.

This comes after Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said only 78 percent of the financial aid has been distributed to areas hit by the typhoon some 2 months after it devastated areas in the Visayas and Mindanao.

Año, in President Rodrigo Duterte's taped address to the nation aired earlier in the day, said only around P3.8 billion of the P4.86 billion worth of allocated financial aid has been distributed to typhoon hit areas.

The P3.8 billion "ayuda" has so far been received by over 2.5 million beneficiaries, he added.

"'Yung mga LGUs na mabagal ay binigyan na ng show-cause order ng DILG for the LGU and their officials to explain to the DILG bakit hindi pa nila nakukumpleto yung pamamahagi ng ayuda," Cabinet Secretary and acting Palace spokesperson Karlo Nograles said in a televised briefing.

It was not mentioned what cities have been slow in distributing the cash aid, but Nograles said that the agency is waiting for local officials' explanation.

"Mayroon na pong show-cause order yan so hintayin na lang po natin dumaan sa proseso ng page-explain ng mga LGUs," he said.

"After the show-cause orders, mayroong iba pa pong hakbang anng gagawin ng DILG pagkatapos po niyan."

Data from the country's disaster response agency said Odette, one of the strongest typhoons that hit the country in recent years, killed 407 people and left hundreds of thousands homeless.

The United Nations in January said destruction caused by the storm in the country had been "badly underestimated" in initial assessments, tripling the number of people "seriously affected" to 9 million.

More than 1.5 million houses were damaged or destroyed in the storm -- almost a third more than in 2013's Super Typhoon Yolanda, the UN added.

