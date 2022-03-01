Sen. Manny Pacquiao. Henzberg Austria, Senate PRIB/file

Instead of killing suspected drug pushers, presidential candidate Sen. Manny Pacquiao said the government should set up a reward system for those responsible in neutralizing big time narcotics syndicates.

Pacquiao said that President Rodrigo Duterte’s “tokhang” was not enough to minimize drug supply because the focus was on street-level distributors and not on the actual sources of the illegal drugs.

He added that winning the war against illegal drugs requires more than just sowing fear to the drug pushers. Pacquiao said the government should apply a combination of policy actions in law enforcement and in poverty alleviation.

Pacquiao issued the statement in a press briefing Tuesday shortly after a motorcade around San Jose Del Monte in Bulacan.

He said he would push for a reward system that gives incentives for successful anti-drug operations involving big-time drug syndicates.

"Kapag may accomplishment, ipakulong natin iyong mga mahuhuli, hindi iyong papatayin. Marami na akong napakulong kaya puwede naman nating ituloy ang war on drugs dahil ayaw natin ang droga," Pacquiao pointed out.

Pacquiao said that in Sarangani province, he would usually give rewards for law enforcement units who are involved in successful drug busts.

He added that when he was a congressman, he also helped law enforcement units in facilitating the filing of drug cases against suspected pushers.

"Huwag natin silang patayin (referring to arrested suspects) dahil kawawa naman ang pamilya nilang maiiwan. Naghihirap pa ang mga tao, sayang naman ang buhay nila. Bigyan natin sila ng chance para makapagsimula at makapagbagong buhay," Pacquiao said.

"Hindi ako gumagawa ng salita lang. May mga naka-file sa akin between 2011 to 2012, when I was a congressman, marami akong filing at binibigyan ko ng premyo iyong mga may accomplishment na nakakahuli ng drug pusher, mga adik na gumaggamit ng droga. Iyan ay hanggang sa kasalukuyan."

Pacquiao said that apart from effective law enforcement, the government can also reduce the number of street-level distributors by providing adequate employment.

He said that many poor Filipinos resort to the life of crime due to extreme poverty.

If elected President, Pacquiao said he would focus on uplifting the lives of millions of poor Filipinos by providing them free homes, jobs and interest-free loans for small businesses.