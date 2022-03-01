MANILA - Presidential candidate Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson urged voters not to be swayed by candidates promising them the moon and asked them to scrutinize the aspirants' platforms and track record in addressing problems such as corruption.

Speaking with tricycle drivers and operators in Candelaria, Quezon, the Partido Reporma presidential bet in the May elections told voters to think of the future of their children as they choose the country’s next leaders.

Senator Ping Lacson and Senate President Tito Sotto hold dialogue with tricycle operators and drivers in Candelaria, Quezon pic.twitter.com/8dNZfe4lHE — Willard Cheng (@willardcheng) March 1, 2022

“Huwag na huwag tayo magkamali. Maawa po tayo sa ating bansa, maawa po tayo sa ating mga anak.... Kaya dapat maging matalino na tayo sa pagpili. 'Pag napili natin magnanakaw, lahat ng kasamahan noon magnanakaw," Lacson said.

"Asahan n'yo yan--hindi ako mambobola. Kapag naboto ninyo matino at kung ang kasamahan niya may naligaw man ng landas, siguradong huli. Titino ang gobyerno natin gaya ng lagi naming sinasabi, ayusin ang gobyerno para umayos ang buhay ng mga Pilipino," he added.

Vice presidential candidate Tito Sotto also warned against voting for those who will only steal from the government’s coffers, saying corruption takes away from the people the services and benefits due them.

“Tayo pa ang pumipili ng magnanakaw sa atin. Yan ang pinakamasaklap sa lahat," he said.

"Kaya this time, tingnan n'yo ang nakapaligid doon sa kandidato. Hindi lang kandidato ang binonoto, binoboto mo ang kamag-anak niya, binoboto mo ang nakapaligid sa kanya. Kaya importante po ang pagkatao, kakayahan, pati track record,” Sotto said.

Lacson shared his experience in battling corruption as police chief and vowed to do the same as president, pointing out he himself is a son of a jeepney driver and market vendor who have been milked by cops.

He asked TODA members for help in catching corrupt officials under his administration, saying he can deputize them and promised them monetary reward if they catch corrupt officials using marked money.

Lacson said that as police chief, he was able to stop corruption by deputizing police to act as drivers and arrest erring cops.

“Kapag nakapagpahuli kayo ng isang corrupt, isang tiwali, mayroon kayong pabuya, may gantimpala," the senator said.

"Eh kung makahuli kayo ng Secretary, yung pinakamataas sa isang departamento, aba baka daang libo ang matanggap niyong pabuya.”

In their meeting with the presidential aspirant, tricycle drivers and opeartors took turns raising concerns such as high fuel costs, lack of subsidy, the involvement of fixers in government transactions, and corruption.

Lacson urged them to seek their benefits from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) or local governments, saying legislators have allotted P2.5 to 3 billion in funds under the Bayanihan Law for subsidies to the transport sector.

“Ipaglaban niyo kasi hindi ito bigay sa inyo, galing din sa inyo, sa pamamagitan ng inyong buwis. Kailangan hingin ninyo dahil nasa batas," Lacson stressed.

"Kami talagang hanggang pagpasa lang ng batas kami ni Senate President, kasama na ang mga kasama naming senador at kongresista,” he said.

“Kung pagbibigyan kami ng pagkakataon at doon kami may papel sa pag-implementa, at sinisigurado namin kasi kami ang nagpasa ng batas, alam namin ang importansya ng naipasang batas na iyon, siguradong iimplementa namin kung bibiyan niyo kami ng pagkakataon," Lacson added.