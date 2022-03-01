Watch more on iWantTFC

Coinciding with the 36th anniversary of the 1986 EDSA People Power Revolution, dozens of Filipinos turned New York City's historic 'Little Manila' pink to show their support for the presidential tandem of Vice President Leni Robredo and Senator Kiko Pangilinan.

The so-called 'Kakampinks' braved the chilly -4 degree Celsius weather, as they walked from 58th to 70th Street along Roosevelt Avenue in Queens, New York.

"Kami dito ay nakamonitor ngayon sa America. Nakikita namin na karami ang sumusuporta kay Leni; karaming tao," Eduardo Dela Cruz of Union, New Jersey claimed.

(We are monitoring here in America. We can see that many are supporting Leni; many people.)

Supporters believe that the show of unity is a display of the Filipinos' resistance against authoritarianism or dictatorial form of government - from the 1896 uprising against Spain, to the fight against Japanese occupation and the overthrow of the Marcos dictatorship.

"What folks are showing out here is really the the legacy of years of resistance, decades of resistance, even centuries of resistance," Bayan USA's Mike Legaspi said. "We did it multiple times as the Filipino people. We're gonna do it again. We're not gonna stop until we get genuine democracy, because that's what we deserve. We deserve better than Marcos and Duterte."

Matt Rosales of 1Sambayan Northeast also insisted, "kaya nating patalsikin ang isang diktadura, isang pasistang regimen."

(We can overthrow a dictatorship, a fascist regime.)

They however stressed that this 2022 revolution is not necessarily going to be won on the streets of the Philippines, rather, it's going to be won on the ballots.