Partido Lakas ng Masa uses campaign materials made out of stone paper to reduce carbon footprint. Presidential bet Leody De Guzman urged fellow candidates to use biodegradable campaign materials to lessen pollution in the 2022 elections. March 1, 2022. Photo from De Guzman's team.

MANILA — Partido Lakas ng Masa presidential contender Leody De Guzman on Tuesday urged his fellow candidates to use eco-friendly campaign materials for this year's elections.

De Guzman said that aspirants should resist using "cheaper yet environmentally destructive materials" and instead go for biodegradable materials to help lessen carbon footprint.

LOOK: Partido Lakas ng Masa uses campaign materials made out of stone paper to reduce carbon footprint. Presidential bet @LeodyManggagawa urges fellow candidates to use biodegradable campaign materials to lessen pollution in #Halalan2022 Photo from De Guzman's team | @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/ONpn7ENqkm — Josiah Antonio (@josiahvantonio) March 1, 2022

“Ang paggamit sa mga materyales na hindi nakakapinsala sa kalikasan ay bahagi ng isinusulong nating electoral reforms. Isang krusyal na aspeto nito ay ang pag-akto ng (Commission on Elections) sa pagtataas sa awareness ng mga botante ukol sa mga kandidato't plataporma," he said in a statement.

(The use of environmentally friendly materials is part of the electoral reforms we are promoting. A crucial aspect of this is the action of the (Commission on Elections) in raising the awareness of voters about the candidates and platforms.)

"Talikuran ang makalat, marumi, at magastos na kampanyang pumapabor sa mga bilyonaryong tumutustos sa election expenses ng mga kandidato para proteksyunan ang kanilang mga negosyo," he added.

(Turn away from the messy, dirty, and costly campaign that favors billionaires who finance the election expenses of candidates to protect their businesses.)

The labor leader said that all his campaign materials will be biodegradable and that he urged his supporters to be "conscious against worsening the problems of pollution and climate change."

“Bilang pagsasakongkreto ng ating paninindigan at plataporma para sa kalikasan, gagamit tayo ng biodegradable materials sa ating mga campaign paraphernalia," he said.

(To concretize our stand and platform for nature, we will use biodegradable materials in our campaign paraphernalia.)

"Sa tindi ng problema ng bansa sa polusyon at krisis sa klima, hindi sapat ang paglalagay lamang ng mga isyu't kahilingan sa plataporma. Ang kailangan ay kagyat na aksyon. Dapat konsistent ang ating ginagawa sa ating sinasabi.”

(With the severity of the country's pollution problem and climate crisis, it is not enough to just put issues and aspirations in the platform. What is needed is immediate action. What we do must be consistent with what we say.)

De Guzman earlier said his climate program seeks to recognize that there is a climate emergency, a shift to renewable energy, and to halt projects that harm the environment.

De Guzman lost in the 2019 midterm senatorial elections placing 38th overall with 888,458 votes. He promised then to end job contractualization, among others.

He is the chairperson of labor group Bukluran ng Manggagawang Pilipino and founding member of party-list Partido Manggagawa.

A longtime labor rights activist, he is the country's representative to the International Council of the International Center for Labor Solidarity.

