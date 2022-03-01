Immigrants urge Biden to address reform ahead of SOTU

On the eve of US President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, immigrant rights activists took to the streets of Los Angeles, demanding that he make good on his promise of a comprehensive immigration reform package.

Formerly undocumented, human trafficking victim Terry Villasenor was among those who rallied outside of the Los Angeles federal building on Monday.

"Biden, be brave. In 2020, you promised us a bill with a path to citizenship. You presented it but then did nothing to pass it. We are still waiting for that path to citizenship, Mr. Biden. It’s time. Time is up," Villasenor of the Pilipino Workers Center pointed out.

Villasenor, who is a caregiver, argued the Covid-19 pandemic only highlighted the contributions of immigrant communities more, especially those working in the frontlines.

"As an immigrant, I am an essential worker doing my part to build our nation’s economy... but we can only do so much. We need the full support of our government."

For the past two weeks, Los Angeles immigrant rights advocates have been calling on Biden to address immigration reform. Several proposals have come out of lawmakers, yet little progress has been made. A recent survey by the National Immigration Law Center Immigrant Justice Fund, which has acted as Biden's political pollster, shows that two thirds of likely midterm voters have also disapproved of the president's handling of immigration.

"We recognize that some of [former president] Trump's cruel immigration orders were rescinded but beyond that, the cruel decades-long status quo remains," Angelica Salas of the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights LA stressed. "President Biden, immigrants showed up when you needed us the most. We voted in large numbers to get you in the White House and those of us who couldn’t vote knocked on doors and made calls to convince those who could. We braved getting out the vote in the middle of the pandemic."

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says that a majority of Biden's State of the Union address will focus on issues close to home. There is no word yet on how he will tackle immigration during the speech.