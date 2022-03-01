MANILA - The Civil Service Commission (CSC) on Tuesday said it is currently finalizing a flexible work scheme to institutionalize working arrangements for government agencies during pandemics, calamities and disasters.

CSC Commissioner Aileen Lizada made the announcement as the National Capital Region and 38 other areas in the country eased to COVID-19 pandemic Alert Level 1 on Tuesday, allowing government offices to resume operating at full capacity.

"Ang Memorandum Circular No. 18 ng CSC is still in place, so ang other alternative work arrangements are still in place,” Lizada said in a televised briefing on PTV.

The official was referring to the agency's earlier memo which outlined guidelines for alternative work arrangements and support mechanisms for government workers during the period of state of national emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Maybe in a few weeks time, ilalabas na namin ang flexi workplace natin because, as I said, we are institutionalizing the working arrangements. It will not only cover pandemic," Lizada explained.

"It will also cover calamities and disasters para may automatic default na ang mga different government agencies when it comes to working arrangements," she added.

COMPLIANCE WITH HEALTH PROTOCOLS

The CSC also reminded heads of government agencies to ensure that workplaces are compliant with COVID-19 protocols before requiring government workers to physically report for work.

She also said that safety seals will not be enough to ensure that health protocols are being followed.

A safety seal, issued by government, "affirms that an establishment is compliant with the minimum public health standards set by the government and uses or integrates its contact tracing," the interior department said.

“While we see that in Alert Level 1, everything is okay outside, ang kailangan nating tanungin sa mga iba't-ibang heads of offices, heads of agencies, okay na po ba ang inside ng ating opisina? Because we already have a safety seal, so ang opisina ba po ay ready na for 100 (capacity)?” Lizada said during a televised public briefing.

“Proper ventilation, okay na ba? Ang mga lamesa at silya natin ba are exercising -- mayroon ba hong minimum public health standards na nakalagay in place? Dapat i-check natin 'yan,” she added.

“It is to the head of agency to determine whether the office is safe and whether compliant tayo sa Occupational Safety and Health Standards at ang inyong opisina ay pumasa na ba sa Safety Seal certification.”

She also added that the CSC is also finalizing its policy on government workers who have yet to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19, amid concerns about their safety in being made to physically report for work.

“Pinakuha na po natin ang datos… and based sa data na binigay sa amin, out of the 1.7 million government employees, 60 plus percent are fully vaccinated and 30 plus percent ay unvaccinated. We needed to find

out po ilan ho yan sila to guide the commission in crafting the policy sa sinasabing mandatory vaccination,” she said.

Placing the capital region and 38 areas under the loosest quarantine level triggered a system under the "new normal," where restrictions on public transportation and in establishments will no longer be mandatory, authorities earlier said.

