Coast Guard acquires its biggest multi-role response vessel

MANILA -- The Philippine Coats Guard (PCG) has acquired its largest multi-role response vessel (MRRV) yet.

MRRV Teresa Magbanua stood tall among the PCG personnel who welcomed her at the Manila Bay on March 1. She is the largest of the fleet at 97 meters--other MRRVs are only half her size.

LOOK: Philippine Coast Guard’s largest Multi-Role Response Vessel. The 97-meter vessel is expected to improve PCG’s response to search & rescue ops, other maritime incidents & protection of exclusive economic zone like the West Philippine Sea. pic.twitter.com/hc3dqqzPAt — Jacque Manabat (@jacquemanabat) March 1, 2022

The vessel is expected to improve the Cost Guard's response to maritime incidents such as those that have taken place in the West Philippine Sea.

Commanding Officer Erwin Tolentino, who once led an MRRV to drive away a Chinese foreign vessel bigger and more equipped than theirs in April 2021, welcomed the Teresa Magbanua's arrival.

Watch more on iWantTFC

“Yung distance actually, we did travel from Palawan-- it will take us 22 hours one day papunta pa lang. Then hindi kami makakatagal dun kasi limited ang fuel capacity namin," he said.

"And yung size niya, 'pag sumama yung panahon, we also look after the safety of the vessel and the personnel namin. Kasi we were just half the size of the vessels na andun sa area," he added.

MRRV Teresa Magbanua could stay at sea for 15 days; what Tolentino used could only stay for less than a week.

The technology is based on Japan’s coast guard vessels that could automatically guide the crew during rough weather.

However, there are no weapons installed on the Teresa Magbanua.

“Because of the current situation of Japan, they cannot export weapons. It was delivered without the weapons system. As planned, lahat naman ng barko natin, even previously 44 meters natin, kinakabitan siya ng weapons. Iba po kasi ang nagpo-provide ng weapons systems,” Tolentino explained.

Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade said that another 97-meter MRRV, named after heroine Melchora Aquino, will arrive in May.