WATCH: Health worker gets dizzy after receiving Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine

A health worker from Veterans Memorial Medical Center in Quezon City was rushed to the emergency room after experiencing dizziness upon getting vaccinated with Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine during the official start of the country's inoculation program against the coronavirus on Monday.

According to Dr. Ramon Mora of the VMMC, the health worker seemed anxious prior to vaccination, which may have contributed to his condition.

He said the condition and vital signs of all health workers were checked before they were given the vaccine.

According to the World Health Organization, some individuals may experience immunity anxiety-related reaction like hyperventilation, fainting, vomiting and convulsion.

"Individuals can react in anticipation to and as a result of an injection of any kind. These reactions are not related to the vaccine, but to fear of the injection," the WHO said in its vaccine safety module.

Food and Drug Administration chief Usec. Eric Domingo said all those who signed up for vaccination are asked about their medical history, as well as the medications that they are taking.

"Actually, magpapalista ka pa lang, tatanungin na sa inyo lahat ng mga sakit ninyo, kung mayroon kayong allergies, kung anong mga gamot ang tine-take ninyo, to see kung mayroong contraindication," he told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(Actually, once they sign up, they will be asked about their illnesses, their allergies and the medicines that they are taking to see if there are contraindications.)

They will then undergo a quick physical test to check for vital signs like blood pressure, pulse rate and oxygen saturation.

Domingo said some individuals may have higher blood pressure before the vaccination due to anxiety.

"May pain din naman kapag inineksyon ka, saka 'yung anticipation. Alam naman natin may mga tao na kapag pupunta sa doktor, mataas ang BP nila; pag-uwi sa bahay, mas relaxed. So, it really is part of the ano [process] eh. 'Pag nagkonsulta ka, may konti kang takot, may konting anxiety. Tapos, kung mainit pa 'yung panahon, it can contribute," he explained.

(There is also pain upon injection, and of course the anticipation. We know that there are some people who have higher blood pressure when they go to the doctor. So it really is part of the [process]. When you consult, there may be some fear, some anxiety; plus, if the weather is hot, then it can contribute.)

Domingo, an ophthalmologist, is among the first who got vaccinated with Sinovac's CoronaVac on Monday.

The rollout of the vaccine against COVID-19 began as the Philippines recorded more than 578,000 confirmed coronavirus infections, of which, 31,708 are active cases.

- with a report from Ina Reformina, ABS-CBN News