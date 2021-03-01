Senate OKs resolution lauding Vico Sotto for anti-corruption efforts

Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto upended one family’s 27-year-old reign, and now he’s trying to rebuild a city brick by brick. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The Senate on Monday approved a resolution commending Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto after the United States named him as one of the 12 "Anti-Corruption Champions" and "the standard bearer for the new breed of politicians."

Senate President Vicente Sotto III - the mayor's uncle - and Sen. Panfilo Lacson authored Senate Resolution No. 660 to recognize the 31-year-old local chief executive for being the lone Filipino recipient of the US State Department's award meant to "recognize individuals who have demonstrated leadership, courage, and impact in preventing, exposing and combating corruption."

"This distinction by the US State Department bestowed upon Mayor Vico Sotto... meaningfully uplifts the morale and dignity of the Filipino people amid the challenging times of the global pandemic," the resolution read.

"Mayor Sotto's transformational brand of leadership exemplified by his various proactive and innovative measures amid the coronavorus pandemic has been making rounds in social media and gaining distinction not only from the residents of Pasig but also in other localities," it said.

The Senate noted that through Mayor Sotto's leadership, Pasig City "is among the cities being eyed for the pilot roll out of vaccines" as it is the first local government unit "to have an approved vaccination plan."

Sotto passed a Freedom of Information ordinance in Pasig during his tenure as city councilor in 2016, and enforced a more transparent bidding process when he won the mayoralty race in 2019.

The elimination of kickbacks from the public bidding system allowed Pasig City to at least P1.2 billion in about a year, Mayor Sotto said in an earlier statement.

