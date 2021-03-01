Palace: China's Sinopharm seeks EUA in Philippines

Staff members stand next to a production line of COVID-19 vaccines at a packaging workshop inside the Beijing Institute of Biological Products of Sinopharm's China National Biotec Group (CNBG), during a government-organized visit to the company in Beijing, China Feb. 26, 2021. Tingshu Wang, Reuters/File

MANILA — Chinese state firm Sinopharm has applied for an emergency use authorization in the Philippines for its COVID-19 vaccine, Malacañang said on Monday.

President Rodrigo Duterte prefers taking the Sinopharm shot over other brands, his spokesman Harry Roque earlier said.

"They have already filed with the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) an application for EUA for Sinopharm vaccine," Roque told reporters in a televised briefing.

The FDA needs at least 21 days to study applications for emergency use authorization.

Duterte last year admitted that some members of his security detail took unauthorized Sinopharm jabs. Last week, columnist Mon Tulfo said he, the Presidential Security Group, a senator, and some members of Duterte's Cabinet took smuggled Sinopharm shots.

The FDA in February issued a "compassionate use license" for the PSG to take 10,000 Sinopharm jabs.

Duterte, 75, will be excluded from the priority recipients of COVID-19 shots from another Chinese firm, Sinovac Biotech, which the FDA said were not recommended for the elderly and health workers who have direct contact with COVID-19 patients.

China on Sunday donated to the Philippines 600,000 Sinovac doses.

This was the Philippines' first coronavirus vaccine supply, making it the last country in Southeast Asia to get COVID-19 shots.