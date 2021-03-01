'Many applicants': Senators tease Vico Sotto about his love life

Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto monitors relief efforts for Pasig residents as the enhanced community quarantine remain imposed in Luzon on March 18, 2020. Jeff Canoy, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Several senators on Monday teased Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto about his personal life as the bachelor local chief executive visited the chamber to receive a commendation for his anti-corruption efforts.

The 31-year-old mayor, who is being lauded for his anti-corruption and transparency reforms in the eastern Metro Manila city, earlier said he has never been in a relationship.

WATCH: Senators tease Pasig City Mayor @VicoSotto about not neglecting his “love life” while being engrossed in public service.



Mayor Sotto’s uncle, Senate President @sotto_tito on his nephew’s love life: “Maraming applicants.” pic.twitter.com/nDZ0JKrMoT — Kat Domingo (@_katrinadomingo) March 1, 2021

"Honest to goodness public service sometimes can be a deep passion to many servants like us, that we are sometimes too engrossed in it with our devotion to serve the people na minsan nakakalimutan na natin 'yung ating private life (that sometimes we tend to forget our private life)," Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri said in plenary.

"Kaya ang payo ko kay Mayor Vico, wag niyang kalimutan 'yung private life lalong lalo na ang kaniyang love life," said Zubiri, noting that he got married at the "late" age of 36.

(My advice for Mayor Vico is not to forget his private life especially his love life.)

Mayor Sotto was seen chuckling in plenary as his uncle, Senate President Vicente Sotto III, dished out more details about his personal affairs.

"He's got a long way to go, but I understand there are many applicants," the Senate President said.

Mayor Sotto - son of celebrities Vic Sotto and Coney Reyes - has shunned from answering questions about his love life, saying politicians should not be treated as celebrities.

"It is definitely not newsworthy. If I knew it would get this much attention I just wouldn't have answered," Mayor Sotto tweeted in 2019 tweet after he said in a TV interview that he has yet to find a suitable partner.

"If we want better governance, we should stop treating our government officials like showbiz personalities," he said.

In 2019, the Pasig City mayor was linked to former volleyball player Gretchen Ho after the two were seen watching a game during the 30th Southeast Asian Games in Manila.

Sotto did not comment on the issue, but his parents said that the Pasig City mayor has yet to introduce a girl to the family.

In a radio interview last year, Sotto said he hopes to get married "before 40".