Magnitude 4.8 quake jolts Sultan Kudarat

MANILA - A magnitude 4.8 earthquake rocked Sultan Kudarat on Monday morning, Phivolcs said.

The tremor happened 7 kilometers southwest of Columbio town at 6:51 a.m. It was tectonic in origin and had a depth of 8 kilometers, according to Phivolcs.

The tremor was not expected to cause damage and aftershocks.

A "moderately strong" Intensity IV, which may cause hanging objects to swing considerably and glasses and windows to rattle, was felt in the towns of Columbio and President Quirino in Sultan Kudarat, .

A "weak" shaking at Intensity III was felt in Koronadal City and the towns of Polomolok, Tampakan and Tupi in South Cotabato; in Malungon, Sarangani; and in Tacurong City, Sultan Kudarat.

A "slightly felt" shaking at Intensity II was recorded in General Santos City, Kidapawan City, Makilala, Tulunan, M'lang and President Roxas in Cotabato, and Tantangan and Norala in South Cotabato, while a "scarcely perceptible" Intensity I was felt in Alabel town, Sarangani.

The following instrumental intensities were reported:

Intensity IV - Koronadal City, South Cotabato

Intensity III - Malungon, Sarangani

Intensity II - General Santos City; Kidapawan City

Intensity I - Alabel, Sarangani

A magnitude 6.1 quake hit Mindanao last month, leaving at least 3 injured.

The Philippines is situated on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

--With a report form Agence France-Presse

RELATED VIDEO: