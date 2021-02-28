'Excited na excited': Caloocan's Tala Hospital preps for vaccine rollout

Health workers and frontliners go through a screening process as part of COVID-19 vaccination simulation at the Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital in Caloocan City on February 09, 2021. The screening process includes counselling for people who are undecided to take the vaccine. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Workers of the Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital (Tala Hospital) in Caloocan are "excited" as the country aims to begin its vaccination program Monday, its medical director said.

Some 180 healthworkers of its 1,911 eligible staff are willing to get inoculated with Chinese vaccine CoronaVac, which arrived in Manila Sunday, according to Dr. Alfonso Famaran.

Tala Hospital received 600 vials of Sinovac's vaccine candidate at 12:53 a.m. It would be enough to inoculate 300 workers, Famaran said.

"Ang mood ngayon, 'yung iba medyo excited na makakuha na kaagad ng best available vaccine for protection against COVID-19. Excited na excited," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(The mood right now is, some are very excited to get the best available vaccine for protection against COVID-19. Very excited.)

The hospital has a "quick substitution list" in the event workers change their mind in getting the Chinese vaccine, Famaran said.

"Kung sa proseso bigla sila nagdesisyon na ayaw nila magpabakuna, di naman tinatanggal sa listahan. Maghihintay sila ng susunod na available na vaccine," he said.

(If in the process they decided they don't want to receive the vaccine, we won't remove them from the list, they will just wait for the next available vaccine.)

"Just in case gusto nila magpabakuna mamaya, babaguhin lang ang instruction ng kanilang response, instead of not sure or ayaw gagawin naming volunteer or yes."

(Just in case gusto they want to get vaccinated, we will just change the computer's instruction to their response of 'volunteer' or 'yes' instead of 'not sure' or 'unwilling.')

The hospital expected to begin vaccinating its workers at 10:30 a.m. Monday, its staff earlier said.

Some 92 percent of the hospital's workers had said they would like to get vaccinated with Pfizer's COVID-19 shot, nurse Julie Anne Talimban-Soler added.