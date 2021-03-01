DFA reports 17 new COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad; total now at 14,914

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 14,914 on Monday as 17 new cases were recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

The DFA also reported 21 new recoveries and no new fatality among the group.

The number of Monday's new cases and new recoveries is the highest since February 23, when the DFA reported 59 and 57 additional infections and recoveries, respectively.

The number of those currently being treated abroad for the disease is 4,496 as 9,400 of those infected have recovered, while 1,018 have died.

Those undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 806 in the Asia Pacific, 892 in Europe, 2,713 in the Middle East and Africa, and 85 in the Americas.

01 March 2021



In the Philippines, COVID-19 has so far sickened 578,381 people. The tally includes 12,322 deaths, 534,351 recoveries, and 31,708 active cases.

The country launched Monday its official COVID-19 vaccination program, with hundreds of health workers receiving jabs from Chinese drugmaker Sinovac donated by Beijing.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Data from US-based Johns Hopkins University showed that more than 114 million people globally have contracted COVID-19, with the US, India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom (UK) having the highest numbers of cumulative cases as of this posting.

The UK in December last year detected a reportedly more infectious COVID-19 strain, leading some countries to impose new lockdown and travel restrictions to stem its spread.

Over 2.5 million people have died while more than 64.4 million have recovered, according to the JHU’s running tally.

