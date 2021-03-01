Bishops laud Pasig, Taguig, Pateros for efforts vs COVID-19 pandemic

The Medical City in Pasig City simulates the flow of COVID-19 vaccination and possible unique scenarios in a drill on February 18, 2021, as the hospital awaits the arrival of the vaccines for its health care workers and allied partners. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Diocese of Pasig on Monday lauded the COVID-19 efforts of the local governments under its jurisdiction, saying government officials in these areas have been reaching out to communities to control the pandemic.

The diocese is composed of Pasig City, Pateros and Taguig City, eastern Metro Manila areas that have been lauded for setting up COVID-19 assistance programs and innovations to help the public cope with the new normal, Pasig Bishop Mylo Hubert Vergara said in an interview on Radio Veritas.

"Sa mga parishes po namin we are also cooperating well with our LGU representatives lalo na sa mga services," he said.

(In our parishes, we we are also cooperating well with our local government unit representatives especially when it comes to services.)

"We hope even as we start this [Lenten season] ganun din 'yung mangyayari, makikipag-ugnay ng mabuti sa ating mga LGU point persons na tinitingnan at mino-monitor yung mga pumapasok sa ating mga simbahan na ipinatutupad yung ating mga health protocol," he said.

(We hope even as we start this Lenten season that will also be the case wherein we will coordinate well with our local government units point persons to monitor those entering churches and ensure that health protocols are being obeserved.)

Novaliches Bishop Teodoro Bacani Jr. made special mention of Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto, who the United States recently named as an "International Anti-corruption Champion."

"Salamat sa Diyos may mga tao tayo ngayon na lumilitaw na katulad niyan, katulad ni Mayor [Vico] Sotto diyan sa Pasig," he said.

(Thank God there are people like Mayor Sotto in Pasig who rise up.)

"Kapag may nakikita tayong mga magagaling na pulitiko bigyan natin yan ng suporta," he said.

(When we see good politicians, we should support them.)

