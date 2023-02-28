An elderly man reacts after a new 6.3-magnitude earthquake in Hatay, Turkey, Feb. 20, 2023. According to the United States Geological Survey, a 6.3-magnitude quake struck near the town of Uzunbag in Turkey’s Hatay Province and was felt in Syria, Lebanon and Egypt, weeks after a 7.8-magnitude struck the region on February 6, killing more than 46,000 people in Turkey and Syria. Erdem Sahin, EPA-EFE

MANILA — Turkey and Syria have tapped the Philippine Red Cross to collect donations for survivors of a devastating earthquake that struck both countries.

The non-profit humanitarian organization has sent $200,000 to Turkey and Syria following the massive Feb. 6 tremor, its chairman and CEO Richard Gordon said.

"The Turkish government and the Syrian government have asked us if we could collect donations as early as last week," he told ANC's "Rundown".

The overall death toll from the earthquakes is now 42,310 in Turkey and 3,688 in Syria, according to authorities.

Gordon said the PRC sent tents and blankets. The group is now preparing 200 generators and 150 portable toilets, he said.

But Gordon noted there was a problem in transporting the items.

"Unfortunately, hindi sila makasiguro kung ano ang isasakay nila sa eroplano," he said.

A 5.6 magnitude earthquake hit eastern Turkey on Monday, killing one person and wounding dozens others while causing some damaged buildings to collapse, the government's disaster agency said.

The epicenter of the tremor was the Yesilyurt district in the Malatya province, which was hit by the Feb. 6 earthquake.

AFAD recorded almost 10,000 aftershocks after the Feb. 6 quake. Some 173,000 buildings are believed to have sustained damage according to local media reports.

Turkish media has vocally criticized developers for using shoddy materials and failing to comply with construction codes.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced plans to rebuild 270,000 homes in the devastated provinces within one year.

— With reports from Davinci Maru, ABS-CBN News; Agence France-Presse