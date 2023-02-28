MANILA — A lawmaker on Tuesday proposed involving the 3 branches of government in appointing members of the constitutional convention.

According to Cavite 4th District Rep. Elpidio Barzaga Jr., these 5 people will "exercise utmost impartiality in so far as the appointment is concerned".

"In my proposed amendment, my proposal is that although there will be appointed members of the con-con considering that it is hybrid, the appointing authorities shall be the President, Vice President, Chief Justice, Senate President and Speaker of the House," he told ANC's "Headstart".

"These 5 persons shall elect among themselves who shall be the chairman."

Barzaga noted that Con-con members should be impartial and without any political backing.

He also stressed that Filipinos should change their attitude towards charter change given restrictive economic provisions in the 1987 Constitution.

A House panel has approved a proposal to amend the country's charter through a Con-con.

Among the amendments in the approved resolution is a provision allowing the Senate President and House Speaker to appoint sectoral representatives to the con-con, comprising 20 percent of the convention's membership.

With this, the judiciary, academe, legal profession, science and technology, labor, business, urban poor, and other sectors would have representation in the convention, as long as they belonged to the basic sectors prescribed by law.

Delegates, whether appointed or elected, must be college graduates.

The election of convention delegates will coincide with the Oct. 30, 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections. They would hold office from Nov. 21 to June 30, 2024.

Panel chairperson Rep. Rufus Rodriguez said the Con-con's expenses were pegged at P5 billion, on top of the P1.5 billion needed to conduct the elections.