MANILA — The Philippines' COVID-19 cases from February 20 to 26, 2023 is the lowest weekly tally in 37 weeks, based on the analysis of the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group.

The country reported 832 COVID-19 cases in the past week. This is the lowest number of weekly cases since June 6 to 12, 2022 when the DOH logged 1,655 cases, according to the ABS-CBN IRG.

This is also the second week with weekly cases below 1,000 or since the week of March 16 to 22, 2020 when the agency logged 240 cases based on the COVID-19 Data Drop, the group noted.

The latest DOH bulletin also showed 78 more COVID-related fatalities.

The number of deaths for the week of February 20 to 26 was up by 5 percent from the prior week’s 74 deaths, the ABS-CBN IRG said.

Meanwhile, the group said the number of severe and critical admissions for the same week is 9 percent lower than it was the prior week or 36 admissions fewer than the prior week’s 406 cases.

The DOH reported 370 severe and critical COVID-19 cases or 9.1 percent of the total COVID-19 admissions.

Based also on the group's analysis, this is the tenth straight week that the COVID-19 ICU bed utilization rate is below 20 percent.

The number of occupied ICU beds for COVID-19 for the week of February 20 to 26 is 6 percent lower than it was the prior week, or 20 beds fewer than the prior week’s 311 beds, it added.

As of February 27, the Philippines has 9,292 active COVID-19 cases.

Since the pandemic started, the country has recorded over 4 million coronavirus infections, of which at least 66,108 resulted in deaths.

