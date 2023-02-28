MANILA — The National Irrigation Administration (NIA) is planning to implement some P200 billion worth of dam-related projects every year, its administrator said on Tuesday.

NIA Administrator Eddie Guillen cited these projects' positive impact on tourism and flood mitigation. He added that government could also use its "power components" and help irrigation.

"Ideal sana, para sa akin, sa tingin ko lamang, mayroon sanang ma-implement ang gobyerno na P200 billion worth of dam projects para lamang mabago natin ang agricultural landscape," the official said during a Palace briefing.

"May mga dams na may power, kumpleto, so tingnan niya kung ano yung makita niya na makita ang impact sa atin," he added.

"Kung mayroon kang dam, automatic mayroon kang sa irigasyon. Pero yung ibang dams, mayroong power components siya. Ma-mamanage mo yung tubig. Flood control projects."

The official did not say how many projects could be done annually, given that the budget for each program varies.

There were some projects approved by President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. earlier in the day, he said, without stating specifics.

"Hindi lamang food security ang kaniyang sino-solve dito. Sabi ko nga, you know, hitting multiple birds with one stone ito," Guillen said.

"So, pagdating sa tinatawag nilang economic internal rate of return o iyong benefit of the people return, wala hong duda na kapag dam ang ginagawa mo ay malaki ang pakinabang ng mga tao," he added

The NIA will work with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) for the faster implementation of some projects.

