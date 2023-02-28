MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has reappointed Ambassador Manuel Antonio Teehankee as the country's Permanent Representative to the World Trade Organization (WTO), Malacañang said on Tuesday.
The Commission on Appointments in December 2022 deferred Teehankee's appointment pending his submission of documents regarding a resolution on trade disputes between Philippines and Thailand.
It was not specified whether he was able to comply with the commission’s request.
Teehankee was also the country's permanent representative to WTO under the administrations of former President Rodrigo Duterte and former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.
NEW APPOINTMENTS:
In the same briefing, Malacanang also announced the appointments of the following:
Department of Agriculture
- Andrew Rodolfo Orais - Director IV
- Jose Elumba - Director III
Department of Information and Communications Technology
- Frederick Amores - Director IV
- Sitti Rama Alawi - Director III
- Reynaldo Sy - Director III
- Jocelyn Tendenilla - Director III
Department of Labor and Employment
- Kenneth Chua - member representing the employer sector of National Tripartite Industrial Peace Council
- Milagros Ogalinda - member representing the labor sector of National Tripartite Industrial Peace Council
- Department of Trade and Industry
- Leonilla Baluyut - Assistant Secretary
National Security Council
- Marlo Guloy - Deputy Director General
- Benjamin Madrigal - Deputy Director General
— Job Manahan and Pia Gutierrez, ABS-CBN News
