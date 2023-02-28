MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has reappointed Ambassador Manuel Antonio Teehankee as the country's Permanent Representative to the World Trade Organization (WTO), Malacañang said on Tuesday.

The Commission on Appointments in December 2022 deferred Teehankee's appointment pending his submission of documents regarding a resolution on trade disputes between Philippines and Thailand.

It was not specified whether he was able to comply with the commission’s request.

Teehankee was also the country's permanent representative to WTO under the administrations of former President Rodrigo Duterte and former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.

NEW APPOINTMENTS:

In the same briefing, Malacanang also announced the appointments of the following:

Department of Agriculture

Andrew Rodolfo Orais - Director IV

Jose Elumba - Director III

Department of Information and Communications Technology

Frederick Amores - Director IV

Sitti Rama Alawi - Director III

Reynaldo Sy - Director III

Jocelyn Tendenilla - Director III

Department of Labor and Employment

Kenneth Chua - member representing the employer sector of National Tripartite Industrial Peace Council

Milagros Ogalinda - member representing the labor sector of National Tripartite Industrial Peace Council

Department of Trade and Industry

Leonilla Baluyut - Assistant Secretary

National Security Council

Marlo Guloy - Deputy Director General

Benjamin Madrigal - Deputy Director General

— Job Manahan and Pia Gutierrez, ABS-CBN News

More details to follow.



