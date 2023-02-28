House panel approves bill protecting human rights defenders

MANILA - A proposed measure seeking to protect human rights defenders and penalize their red-tagging, intimidation, and reprisal due to their work has hurdled the committee level at the House of Representatives.

The House Committee on Human Rights approved on Tuesday the substitute bill to House Bills 77, 256, 2484 and 4124.

Under the proposed measure, human rights defenders have the right against red-tagging, fabricated accusations, and other kinds of vilification. They have the right to freedom from intimidation and reprisal on the grounds of, or in relation to their status, activities or work as a human rights defender.

“The penalty of prison mayor in its maximum period to reclusion temporal in its medium period without privilege of parole shall be imposed upon any government personnel or the whole complement of a government unit, the paramilitary personnel or the whole complement of the paramilitary unit, the government asset (and/or the military affiliate) who violates any of the rights of a human rights defender defined in sections 5 to 16 of this Act,” the bill stated.

“Any public authority or private actor who is found guilty of committing intimidation or reprisal against a person on the grounds of or in connection with his or her status, work, activities as a human rights defender, shall be penalized under the appropriate provision/s of the Revised Penal Code, in addition to administrative and/or civil sanctions that may be imposed considering the gravity of the offense, upon the discretion of the court or competent authority,” it added.

One of the authors, Gabriela Party List Rep. Arlene Brosas, stressed the importance of getting the bill passed into law, citing instances of alleged human rights violations against human rights defenders.

“Ang Pilipinas ay isa sa mga signatories ng Universal Declaration of Human Rights noong 1948. Pumirma at ni-ratify din ng Pilipinas ang iba't ibang treaties on human rights tulad ng International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights at International Covenant on Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights. Sa kabila nito, kaliwa't kanan pa rin ang human rights violations na nangyayari sa bansa. The systematic red-tagging, vilification, surveillance, and filing of trumped-up charges against human rights defenders have resulted in rampant violations,” she said.

“Ayon sa grupong Karapatan, sa kasalukuyan, mayroong 842 political prisoners ang nasa piitan. 169 dito ay kababaihan. Patuloy ring ginagamit ang Anti-Terror Law sa mga aktibista. Kamakailan lamang ay sinampahan ng gawa-gawang kaso ang 7 aktibista sa North Luzon. Hanggang sa kasalukuyan ay nawawala pa rin ang mga activists and trade unionists na sina Loi Magbanua, Ador Juat, Elegen Mungcal, at Cha Pampoza. Tuloy-tuloy rin ang atake at harassment sa mga unyonista,” Brosas added.

“Defenders of human rights play a crucial role in promoting and protecting human rights in our country. We must, in turn, protect and ensure the safety and freedom of these people. Kaya naman, ang panukalang batas na ito ay napakalaking abante sa pagprotekta sa ating human rights defenders,” she noted.