The House of Representatives has approved on second reading Resolution of Both Houses No. 6 that calls for a constitutional convention to amend the 1987 Constitution.

Prior to the vote, House Committee on Constitutional Amendments Senior vice chair and Iloilo 3rd District Rep. Lorenz Defensor got the plenary to amend RBH 6 to try to limit amendments that will be made by the convention to the economic provisions of the 1987 charter.

"Now therefore, be it resolved by the Senate and the House of Representatives with the vote of 2/3 of all its members, voting separately to call a constitutional convention for the purpose of proposing amendments to the economic provisions, or revision of the 1987 Constitution with the election of delegates to be held on October 30, 2023, simultaneous with the Barangay and Sanggunian Kabataan Elections," Defensor said.

Committee Chair and principal sponsor Cagayan de Oro Rep. Rufus Rodriguez accepted the amendment.

"It is accepted, because at the very very start we wish to have only economic amendments and the public consultations say economic amendments must be the focus and not political amendments," Rodriguez said.

With no objection, the plenary accepted the amendment and presiding officer Deputy Speaker Raymond Democrito Mendoza declared approval of the amendment.

The House then voted to approve RBH 6 on 2nd reading, through a viva voce vote.

Kabataan Rep. Raoul Manuel however noted that there were only 40 lawmakers physically present in the session hall for the crucial vote.

Since the pandemic began, House Rules allowed lawmakers to attend legislative sessions and vote via electronic channels. That rule has not yet been revised.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Majority Leader Janette Garin said that a rule rewriting committee tasked to review the House rules just began its work Monday.

The vote came after the interpellations on Tuesday from Manuel and Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman, which in turn came after the House squashed Lagman's attempt to stop the deliberations.

The House voted down Lagman's motion to suspend the plenary deliberations in a similar viva voce vote earlier in the session. Rodriguez objected to the motion, forcing a vote on the floor.

"Our distinguished colleague cannot show us on record that there is a requirement in the constitution that it should be a joint assembly," Rodriguez said.

"I will tell you. The constitution, says congress. And what is Congress is constituted by 2 chambers, the House of Representatives and the Senate. Constitutional authorities have interpreted this that Congress in exercise of its constituent power must meet in joint session," Lagman said.

"What we are doing now is against the Constitution because we are meeting singly without a joint session with the Senate . On that score I move that we stop immediately this deliberation pending the session, the join session between the House and the Senate," Lagman added.

Rodriguez however clarified that the requirement for a joint session is not explicit in the 1987 charter.

Lagman insisted on his contention that a Senate-less chacha is illegal.

Other lawmakers who have debated with Rodriguez during the plenary deliberations were Camarines Sur Rep. Gabriel Bordado, ACT Teachers Rep. France Castro, and Gabriela Rep. Arlene Brosas.

Plenary deliberations on RBH 6 began last week. The House is expected to vote on RBH 6 on 3rd and final reading next week.

The House is also expected to begin deliberations on the accompanying bill implementing RBH 6, which hurdled the Committee on Appropriations earlier Tuesday.

Defensor sponsored the bill during the panel's deliberations.

"This bill of potential national significance if realized will not only change for the better our economy and our society but will have an intergenerational effect on the future of all Filipinos," Defensor said.

House Senior Deputy Minority Leader Paul Daza voted against the measure at the committee level, stressing he preferred to amend the constitution via constituent assembly.

In a separate statement, Daza also said that a constituent assembly will foster less controversy.

“The process of choosing the representative-delegates to this Con-Con may become another opportunity for divisiveness,” he stated. “While I appreciate the good intentions, a potentially divisive and costly exercise at this point may do more harm than good," he added.