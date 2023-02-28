MANILA — The Department of Transportation (DOTr) on Tuesday said they are prepared to help public transport drivers that would be affected by the PUV modernization program by upskilling them.

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said there are several programs geared towards educating drivers under the Technical Education And Skills Development Authority (TESDA).

"Marami tayong programs educating the drivers. In fact, aside from these programs, we’re working with TESDA dun sa mga maapektuhan na drivers," Bautista told reporters in a chance interview.

"For example, hindi talaga sila maka-comply sa modernization program natin, mawalan sila ng trabaho, we’re working with TESDA para bigyan sila ng mga training," he added.

Bautista said they will continue their training and livelihood programs for drivers.

The official said many drivers have already complied with the requirements for the modernization, notably in Cebu and Metro Manila, but there are some areas who haven't started their requirements yet.

Some of their concerns include difficulties in accessing documents for modernization, he said.

Bautista earlier appealed to transport groups to sit down with government authorities to iron out their sector’s issues.

This, shortly after the groups announced that they are planning to stage a week-long transport strike to protest the government’s controversial jeepney modernization program.