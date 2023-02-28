Courtesy of San Carlos City Mayor Renato Gustilo

MANILA — The Department of Health will deploy epidemiologists to verify amoebiasis cases in San Carlos City in Negros Occidental.

According to DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire, 189 cases of amoebiasis were reported in the city.

"We are now sending our team here from the Epidemiology Bureau to go to our Region 6 para matulungan ang aming (to help our) Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit," she said in a press briefing Tuesday.

"They will go to San Carlos City tomorrow to verify this event."

Based on initial information, the infection could have been caused by contaminated water.

"Ang cause po nitong mga pagkalat o pagtaas ng mga pagtatae doon would still be the source of water," Vergeire said.

(The cause of the spike in cases of diarrhea doon still be the source of water.)

San Carlos City Mayor Renato Gustilo declared on February 22 a state of health emergency "due to the increasing cases of amoebiasis".

He urged his constituents to boil drinking water, keep their surroundings clean, and maintain proper personal hygiene.

