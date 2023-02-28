While President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has said that it charter change is not his priority, Department of Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno has committed to fund the implementation of a proposed constitutional convention.

The proposed law's funding provision has been approved by the House Committee on Appropriations.

No one objected to the motion of Quezon Province 3rd District Rep. David Jayjay Suarez to rewrite the the funding provision of the proposed substitute bill calling for a constitutional convention to propose amendments to the 1987 Constitution.

"The amount necessary for the implementation of this act shall be charged against any available appropriations in the General Appropriations Act thereafter the amount necessary for the operation of the constitutional convention and the subsequent plebiscite shall be included in the annual general appropriations act," Suarez said during the hearing.

Budget and Management acting undersecretary Cristina Clasara said Diokno already gave assurances to fund the implementation of a Con-con law.

The Commission on Elections has told lawmakers that it may require an additional P3.827 billion to hold the election for con-con delegates alongside the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections.

"Should there be a deficiency, before Secretary Diokno left this afternoon he committed that we will be funding for the additional funds that will be required for the purpose," Clasara said.

"So kung di available sa appropriations ng Comelec, any available appropriations sa buong GAA ng 2022 or 2023 ay pwedeng gamitin po sa P3.827 billion na pangangailangan ng Comelec," House Appropriations Committee senior vice chair Rep. Stella Quimbo said.

"The deficiency can be tapped by the Department of Budget and Management other than the Comelec's fund na unutilized coming maybe perhaps from the Contingent Fund or if it is necessary to tap the Miscellaneous Personnel Benefits Fund for the honoraria," Clasara said.

"Sec. Diokno mentioned again let me repeat that he is supporting and assures us he will be funding we will find funds for this purpose," Clasara reiterated.

Commission on Elections Chairperson George Erwin Garcia earlier told the panel they need additional funds to give more honoraria to poll workers since the election of delegates would mean longer work hours.

Garcia also explained voters will get as many as 3 ballots, depending on their age bracket.

"Tatlo po ang matatanggap na balota ng 18-30 years old, isa pong balota para sa SK, isang balota para sa regular barangay positions, at isa para sa delegado," Garcia said.

"Paniwala po namin kakasya yung lahat ng balotang yan sa isang ballot box sa bawat presinto. Kaya lang po the reason we are asking for an additional budget is because we would like to increase the honorarium of the teachers that will be serving the precincts," Garcia explained.

The DBM meantime also supported the proposal for a P10,000 per diem per day of actual attendance in the convention for delegates, on top of the traveling expenses to and from the residence.

House Committee on Constitutional Amendments Senior Vice Chair Lorenz Defensor sponsored the bill.

The bill will now be submitted to the plenary session for deliberation. The House is already conducting plenary deliberations on RBH 6, which is supposed to accompany the substitute bill.